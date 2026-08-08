/Amarnath Yatra Suspended for track repairs, adverse weather; Chadi mubarak to complete pilgrimage on August 28

“More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Shrine so far. However, due to the recent rains, a necessity for the repair and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches has been felt, which is being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO). In addition, adverse weather conditions have been predicted by IMD over next few days. Hence, the Yatra shall remain suspended from both routes with effect from 9th August 2026. However, Holy Mace (Chadi Mubarak) shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route and shall mark the culmination of Yatra 2026 on 28th August,” Garg said.