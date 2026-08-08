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  • /Amarnath Yatra Suspended for track repairs, adverse weather; Chadi mubarak to complete pilgrimage on August 28

Amarnath Yatra Suspended for track repairs, adverse weather; Chadi mubarak to complete pilgrimage on August 28

The decision to suspend the pilgrimage was taken after recent rains damaged several vulnerable stretches of both routes, making immediate repair and maintenance necessary. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra Suspended for track repairs, adverse weather; Chadi mubarak to complete pilgrimage on August 28
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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