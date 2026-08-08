/Amarnath Yatra Suspended for track repairs, adverse weather; Chadi mubarak to complete pilgrimage on August 28

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 has been suspended from both the traditional Pahalgam route and the Baltal route with effect from August 9, authorities announced on Saturday, citing the need for urgent track restoration following recent rainfall and an adverse weather forecast.
The 57-day annual pilgrimage, which commenced on July 3, will, however, conclude as scheduled on August 28 with the ceremonial arrival of the Holy Mace (Chadi Mubarak) at the cave shrine via the traditional Pahalgam route.
According to officials, more than 4.8 lakh devotees have already offered prayers at the holy cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas during this year’s Yatra. The pilgrimage had been operating simultaneously through the traditional Chandanwari-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was taken after recent rains damaged several vulnerable stretches of both routes, making immediate repair and maintenance necessary. The restoration work is being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). He added that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast adverse weather conditions over the next few days, prompting authorities to prioritise the safety of pilgrims.
“More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Shrine so far. However, due to the recent rains, a necessity for the repair and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches has been felt, which is being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO). In addition, adverse weather conditions have been predicted by IMD over next few days. Hence, the Yatra shall remain suspended from both routes with effect from 9th August 2026. However, Holy Mace (Chadi Mubarak) shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route and shall mark the culmination of Yatra 2026 on 28th August,” Garg said.
He urged all pilgrims to strictly follow official advisories and cooperate with the administration to ensure their safety and the smooth completion of the remaining religious ceremonies.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is one of Hinduism’s most revered annual pilgrimages, drawing lakhs of devotees every year to the naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam inside the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir.
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