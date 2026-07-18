/Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 as MeT warns of heavy rain across J&K

The Shri Amarnath Yatra has been halted from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from July 19, 2026, after the Meteorological Department forecast a spell of heavy rain and thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities took the precautionary step to safeguard the safety of pilgrims, with no onward movement to be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps from that date.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, explained the decision behind the suspension, "In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Shri Amarnath ji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026."
He added that the resumption of the pilgrimage would depend on how the weather develops, noting that "updates regarding the resumption of Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions."
The suspension comes as the MeT has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to 23, with skies expected to stay largely overcast and intermittent showers turning heavy at several places. Torrential downpours are likely mainly during late afternoons, evenings, and the stretch from late night into the following morning.
A special warning has been issued for Reasi and Udhampur districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected, with isolated pockets likely to see extremely heavy spells. Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain during the same period, raising the risk of flash floods, landslides and mudslides. Rivers and their tributaries could also see a sharp rise in water levels, which may lead to minor flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The weather is expected to improve gradually from July 24 to 27, although a few places may continue to witness brief spells of rain or thundershowers.
Authorities have advised the public to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas during heavy rainfall, and stay updated with official weather advisories. Farmers have also been urged to suspend all farming operations during the forecast period, given the adverse conditions expected.
The weather warning comes on the back of a sharp spike in temperatures, with Srinagar recording the hottest day of the season on Saturday as the mercury touched 35.9°C, five and a half degrees above normal. The heat kept people indoors through peak afternoon hours, with markets and parks across the city seeing thinner crowds than usual.
The rise was felt across the Valley, with Kupwara recording 35.6°C, Kokernag 33.1°C, Qazigund 32.6°C, Pahalgam 28.9°C and even Gulmarg touching 25.6°C, each place running well above its seasonal average. The forecast rain from July 19 is expected to bring relief from this prolonged spell of heat, even as it raises fresh concerns over flooding and landslides in vulnerable districts.
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