/Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 as MeT warns of heavy rain across J&K

A special warning has been issued for Reasi and Udhampur districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected, with isolated pockets likely to see extremely heavy spells. Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain during the same period, raising the risk of flash floods, landslides and mudslides. Rivers and their tributaries could also see a sharp rise in water levels, which may lead to minor flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.