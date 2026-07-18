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Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 as MeT warns of heavy rain across J&K

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, explained the decision behind the suspension, "In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Shri Amarnath ji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026."

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 as MeT warns of heavy rain across J&K
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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