/Amarnath Yatra suspended, Jammu-Srinagar highway shut amid heavy rains and flash floods in upper reaches of J&K

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday, and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic after continuous heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, landslides, and rising water levels across several hilly locations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Authorities took the precautionary measure following intense showers in the Baltal sector and a sudden surge of water near the Holy Amarnath Cave. The downpour caused a rapid rise in water levels, leading to a low-intensity flash flood close to the shrine. Video footage from the area captured the sudden surge, heightening concern among pilgrims and officials.
Officials later confirmed that the situation near the cave has stabilized, as floodwaters flowing down from the surrounding hills have receded. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, and authorities continue to monitor the area closely.
Early Friday morning, heavy rain again lashed the Baltal area, forcing authorities to suspend the Yatra along the Baltal route to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims. Movement along the traditional Pahalgam route had already been halted due to track damage caused by massive rainfall.
Separately, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut down for vehicular movement after persistent rain over the past week triggered multiple landslides along the route. Restoration work is currently underway, and commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel until the highway is declared safe.
Heavy rainfall also triggered flash floods in Sopore’s Brennaar Nallah during the early hours, putting several residential areas at risk as floodwaters entered nearby localities.
The weather department has issued a fresh warning of heavy to torrential rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu division, between July 31 and August 2.
Officials cautioned that intense showers could trigger further flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in vulnerable areas. They advised pilgrims, tourists, travelers, and transporters to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to official advisories.
Authorities have urged the public to stay away from flood-prone zones, avoid non-essential travel during heavy rain, and heed weather updates as the wet spell continues across the Union Territory.
Over 4.25 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine so far this season since the Yatra commenced on July 3.
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