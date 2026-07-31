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Amarnath Yatra suspended, Jammu-Srinagar highway shut amid heavy rains and flash floods in upper reaches of J&K

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue weather alerts.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra suspended, Jammu-Srinagar highway shut amid heavy rains and flash floods in upper reaches of J&K
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Amarnath Yatra suspended, Jammu-Srinagar highway shut amid heavy rains and flash floods in upper reaches of J&K
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