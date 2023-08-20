trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651196
Amarnath Yatra To Remain Temporarily Suspended From 23rd August: Administration

The authorities said that this year, the Yatra has seen overwhelming footfall with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims having taken darshan at the Holy Amarnath Shrine so far.

Amarnath Yatra To Remain Temporarily Suspended From 23rd August: Administration The Yatra commenced simultaneously from both the routes the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra, 2023 that commenced on 1st July this year will culminate with the event of Chadi Mubarak on 31st August 2023. The Yatra commenced simultaneously from both the routes the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

In a handout, the authorities said that this year, the Yatra has seen overwhelming footfall with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims having taken darshan at the Holy Amarnath Shrine so far.

Shrine Board authorities have informed that due to a considerable reduction in the flow of pilgrims and the urgent repairs & maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO), movement of pilgrims on both the tracks leading to the Holy Cave is not advisable.

Hence, the Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both routes with effect from 23rd August 2023. Chadi Mubarak shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of Yatra 2023 on 31st August.

