Amarnath Yatra Under Watch: Here’s The Detailed Security Arrangements For The Annual Pilgrimage

As the sacred Amarnath Yatra prepares to welcome lakhs of pilgrims from across India beginning from July 3, the Centre is turning Jammu and Kashmir into a fortified corridor of faith and firepower.

According to sources in the Union Home Ministry, an unprecedented 581 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed to ensure foolproof security. The security forces will cover every route, every hill and every temple town pilgrims will pass through.

This massive deployment comes against the backdrop of increased border tension and a renewed wave of anti-terror operations deep inside Kashmir Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir already houses 156 paramilitary units, but the Centre has approved deployment of an additional 425 companies across the region in what officials call “the most secure Yatra ever”.

Here is the breakdown of the fresh forces: 128 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that will include five all-women Mahila units, 130 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 45 companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 55 companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 67 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Orders have already been dispatched to the director general of J&K Police and the chief secretary of the union territory to ensure rapid coordination for deployment and logistics.

High-Level Huddle, Ground-Level Touch

Highlighting the seriousness of the Centre’s security posture, Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He will chair a high-stakes security review meeting in Jammu with LG Manoj Sinha, senior Army commanders, J&K Police chiefs and top paramilitary officials.

He is also scheduled to visit forward areas in the Poonch sector, where recent border skirmishes and infiltration attempts have heightened local anxiety. He will meet families affected by recent unrest. The move is aimed at boosting morale and reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to peace and protection.

Anti-Terror Offensive Intensifies

Even as security planning ramps up for the Yatra, the fight against terrorism is surging ahead in the Valley. In a major breakthrough, two hybrid terror suspects allegedly affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were captured alive in a late-night cordon-and-search operation in Shopian’s Baskuchan area. The operation was carried out by SOG Shopian, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Bn CRPF, following a pinpoint intelligence tip.

Identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, the suspects were tracked moving through an orchard. Security forces moved in swiftly and apprehended them before they could flee or engage.

A sizable cache of arms, ammunition and tactical gear was allegedly seized from their custody. It allegedly includes two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 live rounds (7.62×39mm), two hand grenades, a mobile phone, a smartwatch, an Aadhaar card and Rs 5400 against cash. Assorted pouches and biscuit packets were also allegedly found in their possession.

An FIR has been registered against them, and preliminary investigations point to the duo’s involvement in planned attacks on security convoys and soft targets ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Deeply spiritual for millions, the Amarnath Yatra has long been seen by terror outfits as a symbolic and strategic target. This year, however, the message is clear – India will not compromise. And therefore, with heavy deployment, real-time surveillance and intensified intelligence sharing, the pilgrimage is scheduled to go forward guarded by the might of the state.