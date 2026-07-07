/Amarnath Yatra update for devotees: Holy ice Shivling melts within a week; Experts cite global warming

Another devotee, Aman Chawla, said, "We had the darshan yesterday. It was a wonderful experience. There is a much larger crowd this year than before. Baba has not disappeared; Baba resides in everyone's heart. It depends on the faith of the devotee. The ice formation is still visible today, but by tomorrow it may completely melt. There is still a small portion remaining. In my opinion, the pilgrimage should begin 10 to 15 days earlier. It started on June 28, but if it had begun around June 10 or 12, more devotees would have had the opportunity to witness the holy Shivling. The security arrangements are excellent—better than ever before. There is thorough checking and security deployment at every point."