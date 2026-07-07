/Amarnath Yatra update for devotees: Holy ice Shivling melts within a week; Experts cite global warming

The holy, naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Shri Amarnath Cave has melted within the first week of the annual pilgrimage. For the past three years, the ice formation has not lasted beyond a week. Experts attribute the early melting to rising global temperatures, reduced snowfall, and unpredictable heatwaves in the Kashmir region. The naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath Cave has almost completely melted within the first five days of the annual Amarnath Yatra. As of July 7, 2026, the sacred stalagmite, which measured nearly seven feet in height in May, has shrunk by nearly 99 percent due to rising regional temperatures and other climate-related factors.
Devotee Shashank Gupta said, "The arrangements were excellent. We didn't face any problems during the Yatra. We travelled joyfully, everyone was happy, and we had a wonderful darshan. Baba Ji has now almost disappeared, and we could only see a faint trace of the Shivling. But faith remains abundant. Our main purpose was to reach Baba's darbar, offer our prayers, and seek His blessings. He will take care of the rest."
Another devotee, Aman Chawla, said, "We had the darshan yesterday. It was a wonderful experience. There is a much larger crowd this year than before. Baba has not disappeared; Baba resides in everyone's heart. It depends on the faith of the devotee. The ice formation is still visible today, but by tomorrow it may completely melt. There is still a small portion remaining. In my opinion, the pilgrimage should begin 10 to 15 days earlier. It started on June 28, but if it had begun around June 10 or 12, more devotees would have had the opportunity to witness the holy Shivling. The security arrangements are excellent—better than ever before. There is thorough checking and security deployment at every point."
Despite the melting of the holy Shivling, the 57-day Shri Amarnath Yatra continues without interruption. Devotees continue to visit the shrine because the sacred cave itself holds immense spiritual significance.
Devotee Divyanshu Khanna said, "Baba has vanished, yet faith remains. People are still coming to the cave because it is a matter of devotion. Even if the Shivling is no longer visible to some, the divine presence of Baba can still be felt in every particle of that sacred place. That spiritual bliss can only be experienced at Baba Barfani's cave. One possible reason for the early melting is excessive pollution. The number of pilgrims has increased significantly. Yesterday, while descending from Baltal, we saw a queue stretching nearly three to four kilometres. As the crowds increase, the size of the ice Shivling continues to shrink due to global warming and the sheer volume of visitors."
Another devotee, Jatinder Dullat, who had the darshan, said, "We came from the ancient Shringla Shivling Temple in Ludhiana. There were 52 members in our group, and everyone had a truly blessed darshan of Baba Amarnath Barfani. By now, Baba has completely disappeared. However, the Yatra is being managed well. The challenge is the huge number of pilgrims, which makes it difficult to obtain registration slots and scheduled dates. There is tremendous enthusiasm among devotees to seek Baba's blessings, resulting in massive crowds."
Environmentalists and climate experts attribute the rapid melting of the holy ice Shivling to global warming, regional heatwaves, and the increased heat generated by large numbers of pilgrims inside the fragile cave ecosystem.
Experts say the early melting is the result of a combination of rising regional temperatures and human-induced heat within the cave. Prolonged periods of warmer summer temperatures and recurring heatwaves prevent the cave from maintaining the sub-zero conditions required for the formation and preservation of the ice stalagmite.
They also point out that reduced snowfall during winter means there is less sustained cold meltwater available to feed and preserve the Shivling. In addition, windblown dust and other pollutants settle on surrounding glaciers and snowfields, darkening their surfaces, increasing heat absorption, and accelerating melting.
During peak days, between 13,000 and 20,000 pilgrims visit the enclosed cave in a single day, generating significant collective body heat. Experts believe that the combined impact of climate change, reduced snowfall, increased human footfall, and heat generated within the cave are the primary reasons for the increasingly early melting of the holy ice Shivling.
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