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  • /Amarnath Yatra update for devotees: Holy ice Shivling melts within a week; Experts cite global warming

Amarnath Yatra update for devotees: Holy ice Shivling melts within a week; Experts cite global warming

The naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath Cave has almost completely melted within the first five days of the annual Amarnath Yatra. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra update for devotees: Holy ice Shivling melts within a week; Experts cite global warming
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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