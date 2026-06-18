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First time ever: India's secretive Special Frontier Force deployed for Amarnath Yatra security

India's elite Special Frontier Force (SFF) has been deployed for the first time to secure the Amarnath Yatra route. The Vikas Battalion will guard high-altitude ridges and strategic points amid enhanced security measures following terror threats.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
First time ever: India's secretive Special Frontier Force deployed for Amarnath Yatra security
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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