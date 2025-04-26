'Amarnath Yatra Will Be Conducted Successfully': Piyush Goyal Assures Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Fallout

In the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday condemned the attack vehemently while ensuring that the Amarnath Yatra 2025, which begins on July 3, will proceed as scheduled under full security protocols. Goyal also asserted that no force can derail Kashmir's development trajectory.

Addressing media persons, Goyal talked about the solidity of the nation and the commitment of the administration to fight terror, saying, "Tourism in Kashmir will soon resume, the Amarnath Yatra will be conducted smoothly, and no one can deviate Kashmir from its developmental journey."

Registrations Begin Amid Security Preparations

Enrollments for this year's Yatra opened on April 15 at 533 branches of major banks, including SBI, PNB, J&K Bank, and Yes Bank. The 43-day pilgrimage will be conducted through the Pahalgam (Anantnag) and Baltal (Ganderbal) routes and will conclude on August 9 (Raksha Bandhan).

India Has No Interest In Ties With A 'Terrorist Nation'

Blaming Pakistan, Goyal reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy. "We have cancelled all Pakistani visas and ordered their nationals to leave. India will not engage in trade or diplomatic relations with a terrorist nation," he said.

National Security Response Intensifies

In response to the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals—25 Indians and 1 Nepali—India stepped up its military and diplomatic stance. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and withdrew SAARC visa exemptions. Pakistani High Commission staff were declared persona non grata and requested to vacate the country within a week.

Goyal Echoes Vajpayee, Stands Firm On Terror

Goyal remembered the lines of then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee about cross-border terrorism and stated, "This is the moment when the entire country unites to respond to such acts with strength. We did it after 26/11, and we did it post-Pulwama. We will identify, trace, and punish the terrorists and their backers."

Army And Political Leadership Take Charge

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to evaluate the security situation. An all-party meeting was also convened, Thursday, where opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, wished solidarity and supported the government stance.

Condolences and Commitment

Condoling the victims, Goyal asserted, "There is outrage from Kargil to Kanyakumari. We pray for the departed souls, speedy recovery of the injured, and strength to the affected families. The nation stands united."