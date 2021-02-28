हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISRO

Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 launched by ISRO

Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 launched by ISRO
Photo: Twitter/@isro

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday (February 28, 2021) successfully launched the Amazonia-1 satellite along with 18 other co-passenger satellites through PSLV-C51 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. It was launch as per the tentative scheduled at 10:24 AM.

The Amazonia-1 is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India. 

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc USA.

The Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). According to ISRO, this satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

On the other hand, the 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from a consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.
 

