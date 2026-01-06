Ambala Construction Supervisor Arrested For Spying For Pakistan

Sunil alias Sunny, a local construction contractor working at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, was arrested by Ambala Police on Monday for alleged espionage charges and providing sensitive information to Pakistan.

He is accused of leaking sensitive information to Pakistan through a woman handler contacted via his mobile phone during repair work since 2020.

DSP Crime Virendra Kumar confirmed the tip-off, which led to the seizure of his device, revealing suspicious communications. The suspect has been sent for a 4-day remand for further investigation.

Son of a retired Railway official, suspect Sunil hails from Ambala. He fell into a suspected ‘Honey-Trap’ and provided sensitive information from around the Ambala Defence areas, especially the Air Base, where he was employed as a contractor since 2020, overseeing repair work.

The police have started an investigation into the matter. While speaking on the arrest, Ambala DSP Crime Virendra Kumar said, “The Ambala police had information that a suspected man was providing information about our defence area, specifically the Air Force. When he was interrogated, a case was registered against him. He was arrested and taken into custody,” quotes ANI.

The police seized his phone and found suspicious things. DSP Crime Virendra Kumar further added, “He was arrested and taken into custody. His mobile phone was seized, and a lot of suspicious things emerged from it. He has been a contractor since 2020. He used to handle repair work at the Air Force station. He was taking photos or providing information...” reported ANI.

Police hinted towards a suspected ‘Honey-Trap’. “He was taking photos or providing information... He was in contact with a woman, and she used to ask for information, and he passed on some information...” added Ambala DSP Crime Virendra Kumar.

Sunil's arrest raises concerns over his spying, especially given his employment as a contractor during India's Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Since then, a dozen suspects have been arrested across Punjab and Haryana, including Hisar YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra.

