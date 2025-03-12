Advertisement
AMBALA

Ambala Nagar Nigam Chunav Result: Full List Of Winners And Mayoral Candidate

Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: The BJP has seized control of the municipal corporation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ambala Nagar Nigam Chunav Results 2025: The vote counting for the Ambala and Ambala Sadar municipal corporation elections took place today, with a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Despite the low voter turnout, both parties remained confident of victory.

The mayoral by-election for the Ambala Municipal Corporation saw poor voter participation, with only 31.9% of the 1.93 lakh registered voters casting their ballots. Leaders from both parties attributed the lack of enthusiasm to the fact that it was a by-election with just 10 months left in the tenure.

Similarly, the Ambala Sadar Municipal Council elections recorded a turnout of only 52.4%, as 93,542 out of 1.78 lakh voters participated. Notably, the Congress did not contest these elections under its party symbol.

Amabala Municipal Corporation Election Result: Full List Of Winners (*To Be Updated)

Ward 1: Ranjeet Kr - Ind - Won by 17 votes
Ward 2: Reena - BJP - Won by 360 votes
Ward 3: Mohit Kaushik - BJP - Won By 28 votes
Ward 4:  SHILPA PASSI - BJP - Won By 56 votes
Ward 5:  Jiwan Kumar - Ind - Won By 55 votes
Ward 6:  Sandeep Sharma - Ind - Won By 164 votes
Ward 7:  Sanjeev Atri - Bjp - Won By 1092 votes
Ward 8:  Som Nath - Bjp - Won By 160 votes
Ward 9:  Renu Chauhan - BJP - Won By 659 votes
Ward 10: Raman Chhatwal - BJP - Won By 1131 votes
Ward 11:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 12:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 13:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 14:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 15:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 16:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 17:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 18:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 19:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 20:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 21:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 22:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 23:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 24:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 25:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 26: Official Result Awaited
Ward 27:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 28: Official Result Awaited
Ward 29:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 30:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 31:  Official Result Awaited
Ward 32:  Official Result Awaited

The polling for the municipal corporation was held earlier this month. The BJP is confident of a triple-engine government in the state.

