Ambala News LIVE: India-Pakistan War, Drone Attack Haryana Police Alert, Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between India-Pakistan standoff, a blackout is observed in Haryana's Ambala after sightings of Pakistani drones as per agency report. Fresh attacks were launched by Pakistan on Friday in Jammu and several areas of Punjab, including in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

Times Now states that the residents have been instructed to turn off all sources of light, including those powered by inverters and generators. ''In view of the prevailing circumstances and intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, it is imperative to ensure complete blackout during the night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests,'' the order read.

On Thursday night, Pakistan targeted multiple cities, including military installations, with a volley of drones and missile attacks, however, all were repulsed by India's robust air defence system, and this left the Pakistani Army flustered and panicky.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.