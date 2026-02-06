Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has been entrusted with a key project which is essential for the Indian Air Force. The project is Tejas Mk1A and Tejas Mk2. The Indian Air Force had placed an order for 97 light combat aircraft but as of now, it has got 38, including six trainers. The delivery is likely to be completed by 2032, a delay that is proving threatening for the Air Force. The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 of these aircraft in two tranches, but deliveries have been delayed. The planes were likely to be delivered last year, but the Indian Air Force has insisted that HAL provide the aircraft in a fully operational configuration.

Amid the reports of fresh delays, HAL has exuded confidence about the delivery timelines. HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. D.K. Sunil has said that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited plans to have 24 Tejas Mk1A fighters assembled by March 2026, while five aircraft are fully ready for delivery at present.

Five of the Mk1A jets will be fitted with newly delivered GE F404 engines, while nine aircraft have already completed flight testing using Category-B reserved F404 powerplants. This approach has enabled HAL to continue test flights and systems integration in parallel with awaiting additional engine supplies. The remaining jets are reported to be in late-stage assembly, forming part of a wider push to steady and streamline the Tejas production line.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The HAL CMD has confirmed that while the manufacturing lines are meeting targets, the GE F-404 engine shortage continues to create a bottleneck. According to the HAL, while five GE engines are being fitted, the remaining 19, including 9 aircraft that are already built, are sitting at the facility and remain grounded while waiting for engine supplies.

"An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery. All design and development issues identified are being addressed in an expedited manner. HAL is in active discussions with the Indian Air Force to deliver the aircraft at the earliest. HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL’s delivery plans," said HAL.

HAL relies completely on the American GE for jet engines and thus, meeting a deadline without GE's support is not possible for them. This hurts the Indian Air Force's ambition and capabilities, and thus undermines India's supremacy over its skies. This is why Indian has largely been relying on Russia and France for its fighter jet needs.

However, the biggest roadblock for the HAL's productivity appears to be their officials, the greedy government babus. According to Air Marshal Diptendu Chowdhury, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM, workers/engineers in the HAL were deliberately delaying production so they could secure year-end bonuses. This shows how government babus were allegedly sabotaging national security at the expense of bonuses.

India has been pushing for a strong indigenous aerospace industry, and the prime minister even took a sortie in a single-engine LCA to show his support for the programme. With India now moving towards its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, the questions have been on the HAL's role. According to reports, the HAL is likely to be out of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

Reacting to the reports, the HAL said, "Various media reports regarding the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme have come to HAL’s attention. HAL has not received any official communication in this regard and, therefore, is not in a position to comment on these reports at this stage."

While there is no doubt about HAL's capabilities or production infra, the inside ecosystem woven by the babus appears to have supported the national ambitions. So, if India goes the private way for the AMCA, HAL can blame itself for the losses. Though it still has time to put its house in order.