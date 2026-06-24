/AMCA fighter jet programme: India explores alternatives as GE Aerospace engine cost triples

India is aiming to develop its fifth-generation fighter jet by 2030, and the process has already gained momentum with the shortlisting of firms. However, India is now exploring other engine options, and the American firm GE Aerospace has raised the engine price three times, making it difficult to proceed with the GE engines. Notably, French firm Safran and British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce have also submitted their proposal to India for the development of the indigenous engine.
India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is facing a significant challenge as the projected cost for the GE F-414 engine has reportedly tripled during ongoing negotiations. Current talks between India and GE Aerospace are centered on three critical areas: final pricing, the acquisition of 15 prototype engines, and the establishment of a domestic assembly line. This substantial price surge has alarmed the DRDO, leading officials to actively investigate alternative engine solutions to prevent project delays and mitigate the risks associated with relying on a single international supplier for the fifth-generation fighter jet.
The AMCA project is structured in two distinct phases regarding its propulsion. Under Phase 1, the initial batch of AMCA jets will utilize the GE F414 engine, which is the same powerplant selected for the Tejas Mk-2. Following this, Phase 2 is intended to transition to a high-performance, indigenous 120 kN-class engine for subsequent variants. The overall development roadmap currently targets the commencement of AMCA production by 2035–36. Notably, the Tejas fighter jet delay is also caused due to delay in the delivery of the GE engines. The expert highlight that GE is increasingly becoming unreliable for India’s indigenous fighter jet dreams and the Indian Air Force must look beyond the American firm for its needs.
In an effort to secure the contract, Rolls-Royce has presented what it terms its "final offer" to co-develop and manufacture a brand-new 120 kN-plus fighter engine specifically for the AMCA. The proposal includes a firm development roadmap contingent on a contract signature by the end of 2026. According to the timeline outlined by Rolls-Royce, the project would see an engine core test completed by 2030, a maiden flight by 2034, and full-scale production achieved by 2036.
Taking a competitive stance against its French rival, Safran has proposed a comprehensive plan to establish a "full-spectrum" propulsion ecosystem within India. The company’s pitch covers every stage of the lifecycle, including initial design, research and development, manufacturing, and long-term Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, as well as future engine upgrades. A core component of their offer is the promise of a 100 percent transfer of technology and the guarantee that all intellectual property generated throughout the programme will remain exclusively with India.
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