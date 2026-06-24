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AMCA fighter jet programme: India explores alternatives as GE Aerospace engine cost triples

India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is facing a significant challenge as the projected cost for the GE F-414 engine has reportedly tripled during ongoing negotiations. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
AMCA fighter jet programme: India explores alternatives as GE Aerospace engine cost triples
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Zee Media Bureau

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