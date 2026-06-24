/AMCA fighter jet programme: India explores alternatives as GE Aerospace engine cost triples

The AMCA project is structured in two distinct phases regarding its propulsion. Under Phase 1, the initial batch of AMCA jets will utilize the GE F414 engine, which is the same powerplant selected for the Tejas Mk-2. Following this, Phase 2 is intended to transition to a high-performance, indigenous 120 kN-class engine for subsequent variants. The overall development roadmap currently targets the commencement of AMCA production by 2035–36. Notably, the Tejas fighter jet delay is also caused due to delay in the delivery of the GE engines. The expert highlight that GE is increasingly becoming unreliable for India’s indigenous fighter jet dreams and the Indian Air Force must look beyond the American firm for its needs.