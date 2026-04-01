AMCA vs F-35: How India’s secret tech gives full control over next-gen fighter

New Delhi: The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has introduced a new level of capability for the Indian Air Force (IAF), with its Distributed Aperture System (DAS) built entirely on open architecture. Unlike the F-35 Lightning II, the AMCA is designed for full operational control and allows the country to integrate its own sensors, AI and weapons without outside approval.

Open architecture vs closed systems

The AMCA’s DAS stands apart from the F-35’s system, which operates under strict US control. While the F-35 allows limited software updates and restricted integration of external technology, India’s version grants the IAF full access to source codes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This approach enables unrestricted integration of domestic electronic warfare suites, AI-driven decision models and custom threat libraries. “Open architecture ensures that our frontline fighters can evolve without relying on foreign approvals,” said an ADA official familiar with the project.

A generational leap in sensor technology

The AMCA leverages advancements unavailable to earlier fighters. The F-35 relies on six mid-wave infrared (MWIR) sensors developed nearly 20 years ago, while the AMCA, with prototypes expected in 2028-2029 under a Rs 15,000 crore project, will use modern and high-definition dual-band infrared sensors developed by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

These sensors promise improved thermal efficiency, higher sensitivity and greater resilience against electromagnetic jamming to give pilots a clearer and more reliable view of the battlefield.

From pilot awareness to drone networking

The AMCA Mk2 expands the DAS’s role beyond pilot situational awareness. Unlike the F-35, which primarily projects a 360-degree view into the pilot’s helmet, the AMCA’s system functions as a central data node. It can communicate in real time with unmanned platforms like the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior drone to allow the aircraft to act as a battlefield hub.

This capability allows drones to act as “loyal wingmen”. They use the AMCA’s sensor data to find and attack targets on their own. This extends the reach of manned aircraft without putting pilots at risk.

Adaptive AI and layered infrared tracking

Sensor fusion on the AMCA also moves beyond the static mission files of the F-35. India’s fighter will employ AI-driven models that adapt to dynamic threats in real time. The aircraft combines its DAS with a dedicated forward-looking Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system to provide passive and long-range detection over 100 kilometres while maintaining close-range spherical awareness through the DAS.

Streamlined augmented reality and strategic control

The AMCA integrates DAS data into a next-generation holographic augmented reality visor to streamline information delivery for pilots and reduce reliance on separate night vision systems.

Strategically, this design ensures India retains full control over DAS software, hardware and upgrades. This independence allows future upgrades or modifications without geopolitical or contractual constraints and makes the AMCA a fully sovereign platform for India’s frontline fighter fleet.