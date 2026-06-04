Massive fire breaks out at KSR Fashions in Ameerpet; Hyderabad Traffic Police issue urgent advisory for SR Nagar route | VIDEO

A major fire broke out at 'KSR Fashions' retail outlet in the bustling Ameerpet area today, triggering an emergency response and causing widespread traffic disruption across the commercial hub.

The incident occurred near Metro Pillar No. A1043 in the Srinivasa Nagar West locality. Fire tenders and emergency rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after the alarm was raised to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent commercial complexes.

#WATCH | Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out at Helmte Bazaar in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Seven fire engines are at the spot and are working to control the fire. There are no casualties reported so far. https://t.co/cYwikZOAx1 pic.twitter.com/KI5MF5shSE — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026