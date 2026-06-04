Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3052733https://zeenews.india.com/india/ameerpet-ksr-fashions-fire-accident-hyderabad-traffic-alert-3052733.html
NewsIndiaMassive fire breaks out at KSR Fashions in Ameerpet; Hyderabad Traffic Police issue urgent advisory for SR Nagar route | VIDEO
HYDERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE

Massive fire breaks out at KSR Fashions in Ameerpet; Hyderabad Traffic Police issue urgent advisory for SR Nagar route | VIDEO

A major fire at KSR Fashions near Ameerpet Metro Pillar A1043 has caused severe traffic gridlock. Know the Hyderabad Traffic Police route advisories.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Massive fire breaks out at KSR Fashions in Ameerpet; Hyderabad Traffic Police issue urgent advisory for SR Nagar route | VIDEOKSR Fashions engulfed in flames; heavy traffic gridlock reported. (PHOTO: ANI screengrab)

A major fire broke out at 'KSR Fashions' retail outlet in the bustling Ameerpet area today, triggering an emergency response and causing widespread traffic disruption across the commercial hub.

The incident occurred near Metro Pillar No. A1043 in the Srinivasa Nagar West locality. Fire tenders and emergency rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after the alarm was raised to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent commercial complexes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Abhishek Banerjee
Big blow to TMC: Abhishek Banerjee summoned by ED in Bengal teacher scam
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler reveals Ashish Nehra’s tactical gamble in IPL 2026 final
Delhi fire
DNA Decodes: How an illegal five-storey hotel with no fire NOC killed 21
Sajad Lone
Sajad Lone tears into Omar Abdullah, calls Delhi protest plan a 'damp squib'
Malviya Nagar fire
Delhi Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj arrested as probe into safety lapses deepens
National Conference (NC)
NC leaders to march to Delhi for J-K statehood; Opposition mock CM Abdullah
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav reportedly dropped as India T20I captain by BCCI
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah turns key NC meeting into outing, takes witty jibe at opposition
Auto news
"Ethanol is not inferior": Gadkari unveils Hero MotoCorp's 1st flex-fuel bike
Tim David
Tim David's viral cigar video sparks debate after RCB's IPL 2026 title win