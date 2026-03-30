America conveys no support to India in case of war against Pakistan: Report

The United States of America has conveyed to India that, despite New Delhi being a strategic partner, Washington won’t unconditionally support if a conflict breaks out against Pakistan, said a report by the Sunday Guardian. According to critics, this again underlines the fact that the US cannot be a reliable partner for India in times of military conflicts. Notably, even during Operation Sindoor, the United States had refused to back India while claiming to mediate the ceasefire. Critics say that this is one of the main reasons India chose partners like France and Russia for defence collaborations, rather than America.

According to the report, the US officials have conveyed to India that its decision will be guided by Washington’s national interests. The officials made it clear that while India sits at the centre of America’s Indo-Pacific policy, New Delhi shouldn’t expect unconditional backing in a conflict scenario with Pakistan. It said that the US is prioritising a rule-based international order over supporting hard-nosed national priorities.

Notably, even during the 2019 India-Pakistan conflict, Islamabad deployed American fighter jet F-16 Falcon against India, which cannot have happened without the US permission, feel experts. It may be recalled that the US provides F-16s to Pakistan to use for counter-terrorism and internal purposes and not to use as an offensive strategy. The F-16s are regulated under the End-Use Monitoring (EUM) under the US supervision and thus, it’s clear that America will keep supporting Pakistan against India.

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This comes at a time when Pakistan is acting as a conduit for America to mediate a ceasefire in the Iran war. The US officials have not stated that Washington will push for regional stability and de-escalation even if there is a terror attack on India. The US has also refused to isolate Pakistan diplomatically in the event of an Indo-Pak crisis. According to critics, the key takeaway for New Delhi is that while America wants to use India as a counterweight against China, it doesn’t want to get involved in a ‘secondary’ subcontinental conflict.

Analysts say that India is well aware of the unreliability factor of the US support and thus has been chalking out an independent policy path to engage with China and Russia. On the other hand, the United States has been pushing India against China and Russia, but knowing the reality of Washington’s dual game of supporting Pakistan and betraying India, New Delhi is wary of taking anything from the US on face value, say critics.