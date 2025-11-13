Advertisement
B-1B LANCER

America's Deadliest 'Sky Assassin' B-1B Lancer Lands In Bengaluru - China's Worst Nightmare Just Arrived In India

 America just sent one of its most lethal weapons to train alongside Indian forces in Exercise Cope India 2025 and the message to Beijing couldn’t be louder: the Indo-Pacific now has a new guardian in the skies, flying at Mach 1.25.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 10:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Visual of B-1B Lancer supersonic strategic bomber. (Photo: social media)

The beast has landed. When America's B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber touched down at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, it wasn't just another aircraft arrival; it was a statement of power that sent shockwaves across the Indo-Pacific. Passengers froze mid-step, airline staff grabbed their phones, and within minutes, social media exploded with images of the sleek, deadly machine that can carry 34 tons of destruction at speeds faster than sound. This isn't a courtesy visit or a diplomatic photo-op. America just sent one of its most lethal weapons to train alongside Indian forces in Exercise Cope India 2025 and the message to Beijing couldn’t be louder: the Indo-Pacific now has a new guardian in the skies, flying at Mach 1.25.

 

