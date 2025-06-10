Amid A Thud In Tourism, Mehbooba Mufti Launches 'Together For Amarnath Yatra' Campaign

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), launched 'Together for Amarnath Yatra' campaign in Pahalgam on Tuesday. This initiative aims to promote unity, peace, and inclusive participation in the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2025, a significant annual pilgrimage in the region for Hindus. Mufti's initiative came at a time when the Union Territory is seeing a fresh revival of tourism which went down following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed.

Mehbooba Mufti engaged with various stakeholders, including local shopkeepers, hoteliers, taxi drivers, pony wallas, and civil society members, to ensure comprehensive preparations for the yatra. She emphasized the historical hospitality of Kashmiris, particularly those in Pahalgam, toward Amarnath pilgrims.

“The people of Kashmir & Pahalgam have welcomed Amarnath Yatris for centuries, this legacy will continue with the same spirit and sincerity,” said Mufti. Her interactions focused on listening to local concerns, understanding their needs, and acting to support the pilgrimage’s success.

She said, “In the heart of Kashmir, the Amarnath Yatra is more than a pilgrimage; it's a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and unwavering faith that binds us all.”

Mehbooba Mufti said that she has raised the issue of closure of parks in Kashmir with the LG. Mufti also slammed the JKNC government for failing to take a decision on reopening the closed parks.

"I had raised a request that if anyone has two ponies, he should be allowed to be engaged both...This time, it is a big test for the people of Pahalgam to ensure the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra," she said.