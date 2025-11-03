Amid Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions, A Call From Delhi To Kabul On 'Regional Situation'

Amid Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday spoke with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences over the loss of lives in the recent earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan provinces.

During the conversation, Jaishankar assured India’s continued humanitarian support to Afghanistan, stressing that Indian relief material for the quake-affected communities was being handed over today, with additional medical supplies to follow soon.

“Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon,” EAM said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The two ministers also reviewed progress in bilateral ties since Muttaqi’s visit to India, with Jaishankar welcoming the “improving people-to-people contacts” between the two nations and also appreciated the exchange of views on the ‘regional situation.’

“Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation,” he added.

Earlier in october, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi for an official visit to India, focused on discussing bilateral ties and regional matters.