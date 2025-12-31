Amid Anti-India Rhetoric, Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit Reasserts India’s Strategic Bet On Bangladesh | Opinion

The funeral of Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will be held today. Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 80, the BNP party confirmed. Bangladesh has declared three days of state mourning following the death of the former prime minister. A one-day general public holiday will be observed today, marking the day of her namaz-e-janaza.

For India, Dr S Jaishankar will attend the funeral while other guests include Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Bhutan FM Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Nepal FM Bala Nanda Sharma and Maldives Education & Labour Minister as the Special Envoy of President Dr. Ali Haidhar Ahmed. Dr Jaishankar's visit comes at a time when an anti-India environment has hurt the Indo-Bangladesh ties, since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina and takeover of the regime by the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Dhaka at a time of political turbulence and heightened anti-India sentiment is a calculated diplomatic move that underscores New Delhi’s preference for engagement over estrangement. Rather than stepping back amid uncertainty, India has chosen to remain visibly present, signalling that bilateral ties are anchored in long-term national interests rather than short-term political alignments. The visit helps prevent strategic drift at a moment when Bangladesh’s internal dynamics are in flux and external actors are closely watching for opportunities to expand influence.

Crucially, the outreach sends a strong message that India is a friend of Bangladesh as a nation, not merely of any single political leader or party. By engaging with Dhaka during a sensitive phase, New Delhi demonstrates respect for the Bangladeshi people and their democratic journey, reinforcing that its relationship is institutional, people-centric, and enduring. The optics matter: India is signalling that it supports constitutional, progressive, and non-radical democratic forces, regardless of who occupies power.

From a security perspective, Jaishankar’s visit allows India to directly safeguard its core interests. The visit also serves a strategic purpose in countering external influence, particularly from China and Pakistan. Political uncertainty in Bangladesh creates openings for external actors to reshape Dhaka’s strategic orientation through economic inducements, diplomatic signalling, or security cooperation. By staying engaged, India limits the space for such manoeuvres and reinforces its role as Bangladesh’s most reliable and geographically indispensable partner. It also pre-empts attempts by Islamabad and Beijing to cultivate alternative political figures, including efforts to woo leaders such as Tarique Rahman and reposition anti-India narratives ahead of future elections.

Importantly, New Delhi’s approach reflects an understanding of Bangladesh’s evolving political landscape. With public sentiment playing a decisive role, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) could emerge stronger if elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. India’s outreach signals readiness to work with any legitimate government that emerges from the democratic process, provided it remains constitutional and non-radical. This forward-looking posture helps insulate bilateral ties from electoral outcomes while reinforcing India’s credibility as a mature regional power.