Atul Subhash Case: Supreme Court, on Wednesday, laid down eight parameters for deciding compensation for a wife in case of divorce. The verdict came days after the death of a Bengaluru techie shook the country. The techie, Atul Subash, died by suicide alleging harassment by his estranged wife and her family. In the 24-page note that he left behind, Atul Subhash alleged that the wife has been demanding Rs 3 crore for the settlement of the case and has been harassing him for a long.

Now, days after the tragic incident, the Supreme Court has awarded Rs five crore alimony and Rs one crore for the son's education in a divorce case.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prasanna V. Varale issued the ruling, highlighting the importance of the husband meeting his parental responsibilities toward the couple's son. In the divorce proceedings between Praveen Kumar Jain and Anju Jain, the Supreme Court directed Praveen Kumar Jain to provide Rs 5 crore as alimony to his wife and Rs 1 crore for the financial security of his adult son. The judgment, delivered on Tuesday, also presented an eight-point framework for determining alimony.

The couple shared six years of married life before spending the following 20 years apart. Their marriage was marked by claims of incompatibility and a strained relationship. Praveen accused Anju of being overly sensitive and unsupportive of his family, while Anju contended that Praveen’s conduct towards her was troubling.

The extended period of separation prevented the couple from meeting their marital obligations, prompting the court to determine that the marriage had irretrievably failed. Consequently, the divorce was finalized, accompanied by defined financial stipulations.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).