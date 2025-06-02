Amid Bihar CM Face Buzz, Chirag Paswan Drops BIG Hint At Future Role In Modi Government

Bihar Election 2025: Amid posters surfacing in Bihar portraying Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan as the future Chief Minister of the state, the political atmosphere is getting charged up ahead of the assembly polls. Paswan, a Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government, has been looking to make it BIG in this year's election, having tried his luck in the 2020 polls. Speaking to reporters, Paswan said that his reason for entering politics was Bihar and not a Central government role.

"I don’t see myself in central politics for too long. My reason for entering politics was Bihar and the people of Bihar. I want to take forward my vision of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’," said Paswan.

Paswan said he has realized that being in Delhi makes it difficult to work directly for Bihar. "I have placed my thoughts before the party, and it will evaluate whether my contesting the Assembly elections would benefit the organisation,” he added.

Since Chirag Paswan is the leader of the party, the LJP(RV) is likely to go with his wish and field him in the assembly constituency. Paswan emphasised that his decision to consider the state elections is driven by a desire to bring development and stronger representation to Bihar.

“Sometimes, when national leaders contest state elections, it does help the party grow. If my participation helps the alliance and strengthens the NDA's position in Bihar, I will contest,” he stated.

However, Chirag Paswan made it clear that he is not eyeing the Chief Minister's post. “There is no vacancy for the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister,” he affirmed, reiterating NDA unity in the state.

Paswan has never contested an Assembly election before, but his growing involvement in state matters has sparked speculation about a shift from national to state politics.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is part of the NDA in Bihar, which also includes parties led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly is expected to witness a high-stakes contest this year, and Chirag’s possible entry could alter political equations within the NDA and the larger electoral landscape. (With IANS inputs)