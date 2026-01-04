Advertisement
Amid Cold Wave, Delhi Records 'Poor' Air Quality As IMD Issues Alert
WEATHER UPDATE

Amid Cold Wave, Delhi Records ‘Poor’ Air Quality As IMD Issues Alert

The weather department issued an orange alert as a cold wave covered isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Punjab. In addition, cold day conditions are expected at isolated places over Himachal and Uttarakhand.

Jan 04, 2026
Amid Cold Wave, Delhi Records 'Poor' Air Quality As IMD Issues Alert

Cold weather conditions are set to continue across large parts of the country on Sunday, January 4, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of cold wave, cold day, and dense fog conditions in several states.

The weather department has also forecast dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal and Sikkim.

Delhi Delhi Weather

In the national capital, the maximum temperature Sunday is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range between 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius. IMD issued yellow alert for the regions dur to cold wave. As per the weather department, the moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places, during the morning hours is expected in national capital.

 

 

Amid the cold wave, the AQI in Delhi’s India Gate area stands at 287, falling in the ‘poor’ category, according to the CPCB.
 

