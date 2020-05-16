Amid COVID-19 crisis, PM Modi thanks Trump for decision to donate ventilators to India, says important for nations to work together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump, adding that it is important for nations to work together during such times, after the US announced that it will donate ventilators to India amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the PM said that this pandemic is being fought collectively by all. PM Modi asserted that nations should do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free from COVID-19.

"Thank you DonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India-US friendship!" the PM tweeted.

Trump made the announcement moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called PM Modi his "good friend". "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India," Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent.

"We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators, Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One on his way to Camp David," he said.

The president is scheduled to spend his weekend at Camp David for a number of meetings.

At Trump's request, India had in April allowed the export of 50 million hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients in America, the country worst hit by the pandemic.

Earlier on May 15, Trump praised India and PM Modi. "India has been so great and as you know your prime minister has been a very good friend of mine. I just got back a short while ago from India and we are very much together," the president said, referring to his visit to New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra in February.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "The president just extolled our great relationship with India. India has been a great partner to us for quite sometime. I am encouraged to hear ventilators to India."

She said India would be among several countries that would getting the ventilators. Trump on Friday said the US and India are cooperating to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. "Together we will beat the invisible enemy! We stand with India and Prime Minister Modi during this pandemic," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.