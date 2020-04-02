Amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, PM Narendra Modi will address nation on Friday at 9 am

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 3 (Friday) morning. The PM on Thursday announced of his video message at 9 am on Friday. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians."

The PM has addressed the nation several times since the outbreak of the deadly virus that has till now infected over 2,000 Indians and killed 53 people. On March 25, PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14 to flatten the rising curve and break the chain of transmission of the deadly virus. PM Modi has reiterated the importance of social distancing to stay safe and help the medical fraternity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined that the common goal for the country is to ensure minimum loss of life from the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Interacting with the chief ministers of all the states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19, PM Modi asserted that in the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus.

He highlighted the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical products, availability of raw material for the manufacture of medicines and medical equipment. The PM said it is necessary to ensure the availability of separate, dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients. To increase the availability of doctors, he asked the states to tap into the resource pool of AYUSH doctors, organize online training and utilize para-medical staff, NCC and NSS volunteers.