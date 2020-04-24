Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, Haryana govt directs private schools to charge only tuition fees from students, puts stop on other charges

New Delhi: In view of the present coronavirus COVID-19 situation, the Haryana government has directed that for now, private schools should only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students. The other charges including building and maintenance funds, admission fees, computer fees and any other funds should not be charged.

If a private school is found violating these directions, action should be taken against the same under Rule 158 of Haryana Education Rules 2003 and further the Directorate should also be made aware in this regard.

Sharing more information in this regard, a spokesman of Haryana School Education Department said in Chandigarh that amid COVID-19 crisis, all the District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers in the state have been directed to strictly adhere to the directions issued by the School Education Department.

The spokesman said that as per the directions, private schools have been directed not to increase the monthly tuition fee, further not to charge the transportation fee from the students, during the lockdown period. He said that no changes should be made in school uniforms, text-books, work-books, practice books, practical files. Apart from this, no private school would add any hidden charges to the monthly fees.

The spokesperson further informed, due to non-payment of fees, private school would neither strike off a student's name from the school nor it can deny them to receive online education. He informed that due to the lockdown, the income and livelihood sources of common man were affected adversely and therefore keeping this in view, this decision had been taken. He said that the District Education Officers have been asked to strictly adhere to these directions.