Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Railways distribute over 8.5 lakh cooked meals to needy people

The Indian Railways till Thursday distributed over 8.5 lakh meals to the poor and the needy since March 28 during the lockdown to contain the coronavirus COVID-19 spread. Over 6 lakh cooked meals have been provided by IRCTC and about 2 lakh meals have been provided by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from its own resources. Nearly 1.5 lakh meals have been donated by NGOs working with the Railway organizations.

The RPF has played a major role in the food distribution to needy people prepared by IRCTC, NGOs and from its own kitchens. Starting with the distribution of food to 5,419 needy persons over 74 locations on March 28, the number has grown daily. Approximately 6 lakh needy persons have been distributed food by RPF over 313 locations till April 8. Meal distribution by Indian Railways is in progress on Thursday is also to close to 1 lakh persons.

The IRCTC has been actively cooperated by the IRCTC base kitchens in New Delhi, Bangalore, Hubli, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Bhusaval, Howrah, Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Katihar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Balasore, Vijaywada, Khurda, Katpadi, Tiruchirapalli, Dhanbad, Guwahati, Samastipur, Prayagraj, Itarsi, Vishakhapatnam, Chengalpatu, Pune, Hajipur, Raipur and Tatanagar spread over various zones such as Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern and South Central, and the help of RPF, other government departments and NGOs.

IRCTC has also deposited Rs 20 crore in PM CARES fund – Rs 1.5 Crore from CSR fund of 2019-20, Rs 6.5 Crore from CSR fund of 2020-21 and Rs 12 Crore donation.

Indian Railways remains fully prepared to provide food to the needy during the lockdown, which has been imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Adequate stocks of foodgrains and other raw material are being maintained.