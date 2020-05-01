हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare, couple tie knot in small ceremony in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati

Performing big fat weddings even during the coronavirus lockdown period isn't necessary and this can be learnt from a modest and novel marriage that took place in the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare, couple tie knot in small ceremony in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Tirupati

Tirupati: Performing big fat weddings even during the coronavirus lockdown period isn't necessary and this can be learnt from a modest and novel marriage that took place in the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

In this wedding, apart from the bride, bridegroom and priest, only eight people were present. Four each from the sides of the bride, Jyothi, and groom, Krishna. After the marriage, the groom, instead of a fancy car, just took his bride to his house nearby on a motorcycle.

"We were keen on this particular 'muhurat' on Thursday and wanted the marriage to be solemnised at the exact appointed time. However, we were also keen to follow government instructions not to have many people due to this coronavirus scare. Just four from each side attended," said DM Seshagiri.

"We wanted to adhere to the rule as law-abiding citizens which is for our own good. The money which both the sides wanted to spend for marriage if it was to be conducted in grand style now will be used for the construction of a new house for the new couple," added DM Seshagiri.

