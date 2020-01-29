Amid Coronavirus scare, Centre issues advisory suggesting preventive steps based on Indian traditional medicine practices

The outbreak of the Coronavirus is rapidly spreading across nations and in face of this emergency the Research Councils under the Ministry of AYUSH, have issued an advisory suggesting preventive steps based on the Indian traditional medicine practices Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani.

As per the Ayurvedic Practices the steps that have been suggested for the Preventive Management--maintain personal hygiene, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, drink Shadang Paniya (Musta, Parpat, Usheer, Chandan,Udeechya & Nagar) processed water (10 gm powder boiled in 1-litre water, until it reduces to half).

Store it in a bottle and drink it when thirsty, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your face during cough or sneeze and wash your hands after coughing or sneezing, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, preferably, use an N95 mask while travelling or working in public places to avoid droplet transmission, if you suspect Corona Viral infection, wear a mask and contact your nearest hospital immediately.

It also suggests--prophylactic measures/immunomodulatory drugs as per the Ayurvedic practices, measures shall be taken to strengthen the immune system through a healthy diet and lifestyle practices, Agastya Harityaki 5 gm, twice a day with warm water, Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day, Trikatu(Pippali, Marich & Shunthi) powder 5 gm and Tulasi 3-5 leaves (boiled in 1-litre water, until it reduces to ½ litre and keeps it in a bottle) keep taking it in sips as and when required and Pratimarsa Nasya: Instill two drops of Anu taila/Sesame oil in each nostril daily in the morning.

At the instance of Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy(CCRH) discussed the ways and means of prevention of Coronavirus infection through homoeopathy in 64th meeting of its Scientific Advisory Board on 28th January 2020. The Group of Expertsinter-alia has recommended that homoeopathy medicine Arsenicum album30 could be betaken as prophylactic medicine against Coronavirus infections, which has also been advised for prevention of ILI.

It has recommended one doze of Arsenicum album 30, daily in empty stomach for three days. The dose should be repeated after one month by following the same schedule incase Coronavirus infections prevail in the community. The Expert Group has further suggested that general hygienic measures for prevention of air-borne infections suggested by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, for prevention of the disease should also be followed by the public.

# Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection

1. SharbatUnnab 10-20ml twice a day

2. TiryaqArba 3-5g twice a day

3. TiryaqNazla 5g twice a day

4. KhamiraMarwareed 3-5g once a day

5. Massage on scalp and chest with RoghanBaboona/ Roghan Mom/ Kafoori Balm

6. Apply RoghanBanafsha gently in the nostrils

7. Take ArqAjeeb 4-8 drops in freshwater and use four times a day

8. In case of fever, take Habb e IkseerBukhar 2 pills with lukewarm water twice daily.

9. SharbatNazla 10ml mixed in 100ml of lukewarm water twice daily.

10. Qurs e Suaal 2 tablets to be chewed twice daily

11. Arq extracted from following single Unani drugs along with SharbatKhaksi is very useful: