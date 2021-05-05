हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Amid COVID-19 crisis, IAF transports over 180 cryogenic oxygen containers, relief materials

Amid the devastating COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported as many as 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers and other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment. 

Amid COVID-19 crisis, IAF transports over 180 cryogenic oxygen containers, relief materials

New Delhi: Amid the devastating COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported as many as 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers and other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment. 

The Airlift of the IAF`s RAMT (Rapid Action Medical Team) and medical officers and personnel of the Indian Navy has also been undertaken. 

 

 

A total of eight C-17, four IL-76, ten C-130, and 20 An-32 aircraft, as well as Mi-17V5 and Chinook helicopters, have been employed by the IAF and have together clocked over 360 hours of flying.

The country is currently witnessing a catastrophic COVID-19 wave. Over the last few weeks, hospitals have repeatedly flagged shortages in medical supplies including medical oxygen. 

As many as 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths were reported in the country on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

The total cases stand at 2,02,82,833, while 1,66,13,292 recoveries have been reported so far. The death toll stands at 2,22,408. There are currently 34,47,133 active cases in the country. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFCOVID-19 suppliescryogenic oxygen containersCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Delhi govt schools urge CBSE to defer Class 10 Board results 2021

Must Watch

PT36M57S

Answer to every question related to Coronavirus pandemic