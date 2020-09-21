Amid COVID-19, schools reopen in Jammu on voluntary basis but students don't turn up

Schools reopened on Monday in Jammu on a voluntary basis requiring the consent of the parents for students to attend the schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, students didn't turn up for classes even as 50 per cent teachers, who came to school, were kept waiting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its order had stated that "states and UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online teaching and related works from September 21".

The schools are following the entire advisory given by the government and all arrangements have been made from using masks, Thermal meters to sanitizers. All the children who came to school brought NOC from their parents so that there are no objections to teach the children.

"We are very happy that we are meeting the children after a long time, said a teacher. "We have studied at home for six months and hope to come to school to study in front of the teacher," said a student.

"The Government has allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis," Government Ranbhir higher secondary school Principal Anjali Gupta had said. "We have got instructions from the director school of education to open the school partially. Accordingly, those students who are facing problems with online classes due to network problems, or those who don`t have android phones, so they must be given a platform that they come to schools voluntarily to seek guidance from teachers," she said.

The Principal said, "We have been directed to have 50 per cent staff. We have made a group for online classes. And we have intimated that those students who want guidance in any subject, they can get a letter of consent signed by their parents and come to school by following all SoPs given from time to time. We have done sanitization and fumigation of the school besides cleaning of desks etc," she added.