Amid COVID-19 worries, PM Narendra Modi's Denmark visit for second India-Nordic Summit cancelled

Narendra Modi

The second India-Nordic Summit, which was scheduled to be held in June 2021, has been postponed since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be traveling abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Summit was to take place in Denmark and would include all 5 Nordic countries -- Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland.

File Photo

PM Narendra Modi's Denmark visit for India-Nordic Summit in June cancelled

"It is no secret that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not traveling in June, so, therefore, the the India-Nordic Summit has been postponed," said Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane at a virtual meet hosted by India Writes Network. The physical Summit is expected to happen later and a 'timespan' is being looked into.

The first India-Nordic Summit took place in Sweden's capital Stockholm in April of 2018 and is a unique format that brings together India along with all the countries in the Nordic region. A similar format meet has taken with the US as well in May 2016 when the then US President Obama had held meeting with the 5 Nordic countries.

New Delhi has been increasing its engagement with the Nordics or the northern European countries, which are known for clean technology, renewables, and a high standard of living. Since last year, Indian PM Modi has had virtual Summits with 3 Nordic countries -- Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, which is highest in any specific region of the world.

Important to note, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to travel to the UK as well to participate in the G7 leaders meet in June. India's Ministry of External Affairs announced earlier this month that the visit stands canceled 'given the prevailing COVID situation.' 

India was invited as a guest to participate at the G7 by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is the chair of the grouping. This is is the third time in a row that India is being invited for G7, first by the French in 2019, Americans in 2020, and now the British this year. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiCOVID-19CoronavirusDenmarkIndia-Nordic Summit
