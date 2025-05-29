Amid Criticism From Congress, BJP Kiren Rijiju Defends Shashi Tharoor

Amid criticism within the Congress party over Shashi Tharoor's support for the government's Operation Sindhuri, the BJP has come out in support of the Congress leader. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over statements against Tharoor, saying, "There's a limit to political desperation."

This comes after Tharoor's comments in Panama, where he led one of the seven teams during the all-party delegation visit.

"What does the Congress party want & How much they really care for the country? Should the Indian MPs go to foreign nation and speak against India and its Prime Minister? There's limit to political desperation," Rijiju said in a microblogging site X.

There’s limit to political desperation! https://t.co/JiuYqpW2tN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 28, 2025

Rijiju's reaction comes after Congress leader Udit Raj questioned Tharoor's statement in Panama, alleging that he sounded like a BJP spokesperson.

"Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the super spokesperson of the BJP, and what the BJP leaders are not saying, speaking in favour of PM Modi and the government, Shashi Tharoor is doing... Does he (Shashi Tharoor) even know what the earlier governments used to do?... They (the Central government) are taking credit for the Indian Armed Forces," Udit Raj had said.

After pledging full support to the Centre following the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, the party has now urged the government to clarify the role of US President Donald Trump in the ceasefire that followed four days of Pakistani aggression.

"Our Prime Minister has made it very clear. Operation Sindoor was necessary because these terrorists came and wiped the sindoor off the foreheads of 26 women, depriving them of their husbands.... We heard their cries and India decided that the colour of the Sindoor, the vermilion colour on the forehead of our women, will also match the colour of the blood of the killers, the perpetrators, the attackers," Tharoor said in Panama.

Tharoor, a career diplomat who previously served at the United Nations before entering politics, was not among the leaders recommended by the Congress for the all-party teams. He was selected directly by the Centre, a move that the Congress openly criticised, expressing displeasure over the government’s decision to bypass consultation with the party.