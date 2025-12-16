Amid Dense Fog, Four Killed As Deadly Pile-Up Triggers Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway
Amid the dense fog in Delhi-NCR deadly pile-up triggered on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning claimed four lives, and several others were injured after buses and cars collided and caught fire, India Today reported.
