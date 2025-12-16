Advertisement
NewsIndiaAmid Dense Fog, Four Killed As Deadly Pile-Up Triggers Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway
DELHI-AGRA EXPRESSWAY

Amid Dense Fog, Four Killed As Deadly Pile-Up Triggers Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway

Amid the dense fog in Delhi-NCR deadly pile-up triggered on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning claimed four lives, and several others were injured after buses and cars collided and caught fire, India Today reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid Dense Fog, Four Killed As Deadly Pile-Up Triggers Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway

Amid the dense fog in Delhi-NCR deadly pile-up triggered on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning claimed four lives, and several others were injured after buses and cars collided and caught fire, India Today reported.
 

