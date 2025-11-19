Amid Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to bring back ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday for extensive discussions.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi stated that during the meeting with Doval, they discussed key bilateral matters and ongoing work under the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), with Rahman also extending an invitation to Doval to visit Bangladesh at a suitable time.

In a post on X, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said, "Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by the National Security Advisor, Dr Khalilur Rahman, met with the National Security Advisor of India, Mr Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Rahman invited Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience."

The 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) will be held in New Delhi on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Wednesday.

NSA Doval will host his counterparts from member states, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles will be participating as an Observer State, while Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

Citing an official source, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported that Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night at the invitation of Doval to attend the CSC.

Responding to a question on whether his colleague would bring up the extradition issue with India, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said, “I don’t want to interfere with the agenda that he (Dr. Rahman) has."