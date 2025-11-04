Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980063https://zeenews.india.com/india/amid-exercise-trishul-on-pakistan-border-india-israel-affirm-defence-strategic-partnership-2980063.html
NewsIndia
S. JAISHANKAR

Amid Exercise Trishul On Pakistan Border, India-Israel Affirm Defence, Strategic Partnership

EAM S. Jaishankar met Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi, reaffirming strong India-Israel ties, discussing regional developments, terrorism, and the Gaza Peace Plan, while signing an MoU on training cooperation.

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amid Exercise Trishul On Pakistan Border, India-Israel Affirm Defence, Strategic PartnershipImage: ANI

Amid Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s three-day visit to India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday described their meeting as productive. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel and reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating all forms of terrorism.

During the meeting, both sides also exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on training between India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar thanked Sa'ar for briefing him on the Israeli perspective on developments in the region, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to build a durable and lasting solution.

"An excellent meeting with FM @gidonsaar of Israel today in New Delhi. Productive discussions on strengthening our Strategic Partnership across various domains. Reaffirmed our zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he wrote in a post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday reaffirmed India’s deep and enduring ties with Israel, describing the partnership as one built on “a high degree of trust and reliability.” During his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi, Jaishankar also expressed India’s support for the Gaza Peace Plan.

Months after Operation Sindoor destroyed terror camps deep inside Pakistan, the Indian Security Forces are now conducting Exercise Trishul, a Tri-Service Exercise involving the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force along the Western Border with Pakistan.  
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jammu and Kashmir
From Shikaras To Water Metro: Kashmir’s Heritage Set For Rs 900 Cr Revival
Punjab Finance Minister
Punjab FM Slams Congress Leader Over Shocking Buta Singh Remarks
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir: Veteran Journalist Tariq Ahmad Bhat Passes Away
Bihar Assembly elections
FIR Against JD(U) Leader Lalan Singh After Controversial Remark Sparks Outrage
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Voter List Check & Check Polling Booth Guidelines
Tamil Nadu government
Tamil Nadu Govt Sanctions Rs 16 Crore, Creates 59 Posts To Boost Cancer Care
MySmartAssistant
Introducing MySmartAssistant: Empowering Smarter Workflows Through Advanced AI
Indian Railways
Chhattisgarh: Passenger And Goods Trains Crash Head-On In Bilaspur, 4 killed
Bihar Election 2025
How Mokama — Once Bihar’s ‘Kolkata’ — Turned Into Land Of Ghost Factories
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 04.11.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw