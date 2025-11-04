Amid Exercise Trishul On Pakistan Border, India-Israel Affirm Defence, Strategic Partnership

Amid Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s three-day visit to India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday described their meeting as productive. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel and reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating all forms of terrorism.

During the meeting, both sides also exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on training between India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar thanked Sa'ar for briefing him on the Israeli perspective on developments in the region, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to build a durable and lasting solution.

"An excellent meeting with FM @gidonsaar of Israel today in New Delhi. Productive discussions on strengthening our Strategic Partnership across various domains. Reaffirmed our zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he wrote in a post.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday reaffirmed India’s deep and enduring ties with Israel, describing the partnership as one built on “a high degree of trust and reliability.” During his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi, Jaishankar also expressed India’s support for the Gaza Peace Plan.

