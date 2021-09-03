Amid fears of COVID-19 third wave, govt urges caution for upcoming festive season

New Delhi: As India registered its highest single-day COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, concerns are being raised as the fear of a third wave looms large. India has witnessed a sharp rise in infections with over 40,000 coronavirus cases being recorded in the last 6 days.

Amid the rise in cases, Center warned that the second wave is not yet over and appealed for caution during the festive seasons. The government reiterated that the mask mandate and all other COVID-19 protocols should be followed religiously.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference on Thursday said, "In the last 24 hours, about 47,000 new corona patients have been identified... People have to understand that the second wave is not over yet. There are still 42 districts where more than 100 cases of corona are reported daily."

While, Balram Bhargava, director of the Indian Council of Medical Research cautioned that the danger remains and vaccination and masks are utmost important. "The danger still remains. The vaccine prevents the severity of the disease. But even after vaccination, a mask is necessary."

Further, he said people should not be complacent and avoid going out without a mask and urged that people participate in festivals only after getting their vaccine doses. "Some people are careless in this and go to big events without masks. We have to refrain from doing this. Participate in the upcoming festivals only after complete vaccination. Only then can the corona pandemic be stopped," he said.

