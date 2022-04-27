हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Amid fourth wave scare, India reports 2,927 fresh Covid-19 cases; increase of over 400 from yesterday

The active caseload has also increased today from 15,636 to 16,279. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

Amid fourth wave scare, India reports 2,927 fresh Covid-19 cases; increase of over 400 from yesterday
Pic: IANS (file photo)

New Delhi: India reported 2,927 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,252 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. A day earlier, on Tuesday, India recorded 2,483 new Covid-19 cases. The active caseload has also increased today from 15,636 to 16,279. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 2,252 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,25,563. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent. According to the Ministry, 32 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic is now at 5,23,654.

The daily cases positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.55 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.58 per cent (on Wednesday). The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.59. As many as 5,05,065 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.59 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Also read: A dubious FIRST after Covid-19: China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu

 

As far as vaccination is concerned, 21,97,082 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,19,40,971. 

The country's Covid-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 of that year. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 (all year 2020). India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year (2021) and three crore on June 23.

(With Agency inputs)
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusIndia daily tally
Next
Story

Is Delhi staring at another Covid wave? Capital's active case count surges from 601 to 4,508 in 15 days

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Iftar provided on board Shatabdi Express, railway staff wins heart