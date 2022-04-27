New Delhi: India reported 2,927 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,252 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. A day earlier, on Tuesday, India recorded 2,483 new Covid-19 cases. The active caseload has also increased today from 15,636 to 16,279. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 2,252 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,25,563. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent. According to the Ministry, 32 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic is now at 5,23,654.

The daily cases positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.55 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.58 per cent (on Wednesday). The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.59. As many as 5,05,065 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.59 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 21,97,082 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,19,40,971.

The country's Covid-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 of that year. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 (all year 2020). India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year (2021) and three crore on June 23.

(With Agency inputs)

