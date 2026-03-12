Amid fuel shortage, PM Modi says India making efforts to shield farmers, citizens from global challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government has one goal and one destination and that is 'Viksit Bharat'. Speakign at a summit, PM Modi said that despite many global crises, the world's leaders and experts look to India with great hope. He said that India is not just progressing but it's moving to the Next level. Amid the fuel shortage, PM Modi said that India will make every effort to ensure that its farmers and citizens are protected from the burden of global challenges.

The Prime Minister emphasized that a nation's development is fundamentally defined by its resilience in the face of sudden global shifts, citing the consecutive challenges of the pandemic and ongoing international conflicts. PM Modi noted that the current war which is going on nearby has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, serving as a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience, and increased public awareness.

The Prime Minister observed that while the global market and citizens worldwide continue to feel the repercussions of international conflicts, the Government of India has consistently worked to shield its own people from these external pressures. "This time too, our every possible effort will be to ensure that the war has the minimum possible impact on the lives of the country's farmers and citizens," he said.

Reflecting on the unique challenges of the 21st century, the Prime Minister noted that India is emerging as a beacon of hope and stability despite global conflicts and disrupted supply chains. Prime Minister Modi highlighted how top global leadership and experts now view India as the primary driver of the new world order, noting that during a recent visit, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, remarked that the direction of the world will now be decided by the Global South.

PM Modi further mentioned that Mark Carney of Canada identified India as the center toward which the world's Economic Gravity is shifting over the next three decades, while French President Macron views the nation as an essential partner for solving global challenges. "If you want to be part of the future, you must be associated with India and you must be in India," asserted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister drew a vivid parallel between the nation's passion for cricket and the current public interest in India's growth story, noting that just as citizens eagerly track a T-20 World Cup score, they now seek a "running commentary" on the country’s economic status. PM Modi emphasized that this unprecedented curiosity reflects the rising aspirations and self-confidence of the Indian people, which serves as the foundation for global trust in the nation.

PM Modi underscored that with the world’s eyes on India’s progress, the collective responsibility of all citizens to maintain this momentum has grown. "When so many expectations are attached and the world is looking at our country, our responsibility increases significantly," remarked the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister observed that India is currently on a high-speed trajectory of "Next-Generation Reforms," successfully executing decisions that were long considered impossible. Modi further noted that India has shattered previous technological limits by venturing into advanced frontiers through dedicated missions in space, semiconductors, and quantum computing. "Today Moon Mission, Semiconductor Mission, and Quantum Mission are taking India toward the Next Frontier of Technology," remarked the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the nation has moved beyond the stage of mere aspiration to a phase of concrete implementation and realization of its goals. PM Modi noted that the global community has recognized this shift in momentum, acknowledging that India’s growth is no longer incremental but transformative in nature. This new reality reflects a nation that is actively turning its long-held visions into tangible achievements across all sectors. "India is not just progressing; India is moving to the Next," he asserted.