Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Delhi Govt Cancels Leaves Of Employees

In the order dated May 8, 2025, the Delhi government announced that no leave will be granted to any officer or government official till further notice. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 11:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Delhi Govt Cancels Leaves Of Employees Photo Credit: ANI

India-Pakistan Tensions: The Delhi government announced on Thursday that given the present situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, no leave will be granted to any officer or government official till further notice. 

In the order dated May 8, 2025, it was noted, "In the view of prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, till further orders."

(this is a developing story)

