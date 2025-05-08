Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Delhi Govt Cancels Leaves Of Employees

India-Pakistan Tensions: The Delhi government announced on Thursday that given the present situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, no leave will be granted to any officer or government official till further notice.

In the order dated May 8, 2025, it was noted, "In the view of prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, till further orders."

(this is a developing story)