Shinde Defends His Loyalty Amid Kamra Row: 'In My 40-Year-Long Career, I Followed Balasaheb Thackeray’s...’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday reiterated his adherence to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s principle of "80 per cent social work, 20 per cent politics," amid a controversy involving stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

Shinde made the remarks after the state assembly passed a unanimous resolution congratulating him for receiving the 'Adya Jagatguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Puraskar,' a prestigious award from the Warkari community earlier this month.

“In my 40-year-long career, I have followed Balasaheb Thackeray's principle of 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics and pledged to continue working for the common man,” Shinde said.

Shinde has remained silent on the controversy so far.

The deputy CM dedicated the award to the people of Maharashtra and credited his work as chief minister for the Mahayuti alliance’s electoral success. “It is due to the work I did as chief minister that the state gave a landslide victory to the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. We will continue to work for the people. Our responsibility has increased,” he said.

Shinde’s remarks come amid a row over Kamra’s alleged defamatory remarks against him. Kamra, during a recent stand-up performance in Mumbai, referred to Shinde as a 'traitor' and parodied him using a modified version of a Hindi song from ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ to mock his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.

The comments sparked protests from Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, with party workers gathering outside Mumbai’s Hotel Unicontinental, where Kamra’s show was filmed. The protesters allegedly ransacked the venue, leading to police action.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra for making defamatory remarks against Shinde. Additionally, 12 Shiv Sena workers were arrested for vandalizing the Habitat Studio inside the hotel. The police also booked 40 party workers for the incident.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday demanded an apology from Kamra, accusing him of “insulting” Shinde. However, opposition parties have backed the comedian, criticizing the government’s response to the controversy.

The resolution honoring Shinde was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, who lauded his political journey and legislative contributions. Meanwhile, Shinde called for unity between the government and the opposition, stating, “We have to make the common man in the state a superman and improve people’s lives.”

