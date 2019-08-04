Amid leadership crisis, Congress to hold CWC meeting on August 10

General Secretary in-charge of party organisation KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting on August 10 at AICC headquarters.

The meeting of the party's top decision making body is crucial as finding a new president for the party is likely to be the top agenda to be discussed.

"It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 AM at AICC," Venugopal tweeted.

This is the first official meet since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of the party president following the defeat in Lok Sabha election 2019.

After resignation, Rahul who took moral responsibility for his party's defeat in the 2019 elections has remained adamant on his decision despite repeated requests from top party leaders and refused to withdraw his resignation.

The party has been witnessing its worst leadership crisis after Rahul's resignation which triggered a flurry of resignations with several district, state, and national-level office-bearers following the suit and quitting from their post in support of their party president.

Meanwhile, Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi has also refrained from taking any decision in this regard.