Amid LPG shortage, PM Modi urges states to take action against black marketeers, hoarders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the LPG shortage issue and urged for a responsible discourse that prioritizes facts over misinformation. He also stressed on preventing the hoarding and blackmarketing of the LPG cylinders to prevent price manipulation. PM Modi also revealed that India has reduced its crude import by 4.5 crore barrels annually despite surge in demand due to dual track strategy. Speaking at an event, PM Modi observed that the far-reaching consequences of the current global conflict have impacted every nation, necessitating a proactive and multi-level response from the Indian government as well. PM Modi shared that he has been in continuous dialogue with top world leaders to navigate these complexities and find sustainable solutions to the global crisis.

Prime Minister Modi said that the government is working relentlessly to address and overcome the various disruptions that have emerged within international supply chains. "Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," said PM Modi.

Speaking about the ongoing discussions around the LPG shortage, Prime Minister Modi urged for a responsible discourse that prioritizes facts over misinformation during global uncertainties. He also stressed on preventing the hoarding and blackmarketing of the LPG.

The Prime Minister issued a call to action for state governments, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and coordination during the current global situation. PM Modi stressed that preventing the spread of misinformation and curbing illegal trade practices are critical to maintaining social and economic stability. The Prime Minister urged local authorities to maintain a rigorous oversight of market conditions to protect consumers from artificial scarcity or price manipulation. "It is essential that serious monitoring of the situation is conducted and strict action is taken against those engaging in black marketing," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister observed that the current global instability has underscored the strategic necessity for national self-reliance, particularly in critical sectors. PM Modi noted that the government has adopted a holistic approach over the past several years to strengthen India's energy security and reduce vulnerability to external shocks. The Prime Minister stated that this comprehensive strategy aims to ensure that the nation’s growth remains uninterrupted by international fluctuations. "This global crisis has once again shown why it is so essential for any country to be self-reliant," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's strategic focus on ethanol and biofuels as a primary means to curtail petroleum dependency, noting that blending capacity has surged from a mere 1–1.5 percent before 2014 to nearly 20 percent today. PM Modi explained that this initiative has prevented the necessity of purchasing an additional 18 crore barrels of oil over the past 11 years, significantly bolstering national reserves.

The Prime Minister remarked that currently, this shift allows India to reduce its annual oil imports by approximately 4.5 crore barrels, resulting in a monumental financial gain for the economy. "The country has saved about one-and-a-half lakh crore rupees from ethanol blending alone," asserted Modi.

The Prime Minister also underscored the transformative impact of railway electrification and renewable energy on national fuel savings, noting that while only 20 percent of the rail network was electrified by 2014, today nearly 100 percent of the broad-gauge network is powered by electricity. PM Modi stated that this achievement alone saved Indian Railways approximately 180 crore liters of diesel in 2024-25, significantly reducing the need for crude oil imports.

The Prime Minister detailed a dual-track strategy for India's energy security, focusing on expanding domestic infrastructure and reducing foreign dependency to ensure rapid national development. "For India's rapid development, it has been constantly necessary to promote different energy sources and emphasize self-reliance in the energy sector," he said.

PM Modi highlighted a significant shift in national security through the creation of a Strategic Petroleum Reserve exceeding 50 lakh tonnes, a massive leap from the negligible storage capacity that existed before 2014.