/Amid Opposition outrage over NEET, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule meet PM Modi; sparks NCP merger buzz

As the opposition parties continued their protest against police crackdown on CJP protestors and remained firm on their demand for discussion on NEET in Parliament, senior opposition leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Their meeting further fuelled the buzz around the NCP factions' merger and their support to the BJP-led NDA.
NCP (Sharad Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule met PM Modi at his office this morning. The photos of the meeting showed the leaders sharing a hearty laugh while exchanging notes. Prime Minister Modi personally received Pawar at the door of his room. According to reports, Pawar submitted a memorandum to the PM on issues faced by the farmers and issues related to irrigation.
Rajya Sabha MP Shri @PawarSpeaks Ji and Lok Sabha MP Smt. @supriya_sule Ji called on PM @narendramodi in Parliament earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DwTspUA0th— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 22, 2026
The meeting holds significance given the buzz around the merger of two factions of the NCP - NCP and NCP-SP. According to various reports, the BJP appears to have conveyed a cabinet berth allocation strategy to the NCP factions if they decide to merge and support the NDA. NCP led by Sunetra Pawar is already a part of the NDA government.
The NCP merger buzz has gained signification because the NDA government is trying to muster up two-thirds support in the Lok Sabha to pass the delimitation bill, that is likely to come up during the Monsoon Session.
Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) has eight MPs who are key to NDA' two-third Parliament strategy.
The NCP had previously indicated its willingness to support the bill provided the government offered a written guarantee assuring a uniform 50% increase in seats. Supriya Sule emphasized this requirement during a press conference last week, stating that discussions would only proceed once the condition for the 50% seat hike was officially documented on paper. Meanwhile, speculation persists that a faction within Sharad Pawar's party is advocating for a merger with the NDA. These developments are set against a backdrop of growing rumours regarding a potential political reunion in Maharashtra, which have been intensified by recent closed-door meetings between leaders from both NCP factions and key figures in the ruling coalition.
Notably, with the 20 rebel MPs of the TMC and six rebels of the Shiv Sena-UBT, the NDA’s strength in the Lok Sabha has gone up to 318. The government requires the support of 360 MPs to have two-thirds of the Lok Sabha members to pass the Constitution amendment bill. The opposition party DMK has 22 seats, and it can prove crucial for the NDA’s strategy to pass the bill.
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