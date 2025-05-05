Amid Pahalgam Tension, Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout In Poonch; IEDs, Radio Sets Seized

Amid tensions over the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police and the Army's Romeo Force busted a suspected terror hideout in the Surankot village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch in a joint operation on Monday.

During the joint operation, security forces recovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), multiple radio sets, wires, binoculars, and blankets. Poonch police released photos from the hideout, revealing the recovery of multiple radio sets and five IEDs.

Jammu & Kashmir | Hideout busted in Hari Marote village in Surankot sector of Poonch district with recovery of five IEDs, say Poonch Police



(Source: Poonch Police) pic.twitter.com/HO36EbKPza — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

This major bust comes just a day after Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi, held a joint security review meeting at PCR Kashmir. Officers from multiple security forces, including the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), attended the meeting. The officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, primarily focusing on garnering insights into existing security challenges in the Valley.

Earlier today, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Army responded to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 4 and 5, an official said on Monday.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.

On the night of May 3 and 4, the Pakistan Army indulged in small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor districts in J&K, which was retaliated against effectively by the Indian Army. According to the Army, the troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner.

This is the eleventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing began on the night of April 25-26.

On April 30, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and left several others injured.