Amid Pakistan Tension, EAM Jaishankar Gets Two Bullet-Proof Cars

The CRPF decided to give two bulletproof cars to Dr S Jaishankar after conducting an assessment. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid the LoC tension with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has got two bullet-resistant vehicles in his fleet from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The CRPF's decision came after a request from the Ministry of External Affairs in which it asked for the same. The Centre decided to strengthen the security cover of Dr Jaishankar after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted a fresh threat assessment for Dr Jaishankar amid heightened border tension and on a request from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier, Delhi Police had started the process of enhancing the security cover for the EAM, reported the Indian Express. The CRPF decided to give two bulletproof cars to Jaishankar after conducting an assessment. 

Notably, Dr Jaishankar has Z category security cover of the CRPF. The Z-category cover includes a total 16 personnel, six gunmen for mobile security and ten for residence security.

Dr. S. Jaishankar is India’s External Affairs Minister since May 30th, 2019. He is a Member of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) of India’s Parliament from the state of Gujarat. He was Foreign Secretary from 2015-18, Ambassador to United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013) and Czech Republic (2000-2004). He was High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009).

