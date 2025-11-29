Karnataka Power Tussle Heats Up: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Seen Sharing Table Amid Rift Talks

The ongoing power struggle in Karnataka continues as senior Congress leaders remain divided over the Chief Minister's post between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The leadership dispute poses a challenge for the Congress-led state government, with both leaders widely seen as contenders for the top position.

To discuss the situation, a key strategy group meeting has been scheduled for November 30. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the meeting.

Amid the growing speculation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met for breakfast on Saturday. Siddaramaiah is currently serving as Chief Minister, while Shivakumar holds the post of Deputy CM, following the Congress victory over the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections.

What’s Cooking In Karnataka:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for breakfast at his official residence today. Siddaramaiah said they had a brief and cordial conversation during the meeting.

Rotational CM Agreement: In 2023, Congress reportedly agreed on a rotational chief minister deal between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. With half the term completed, speculation has resurfaced over whether Shivakumar will now take charge.

Shivakumar’s Reaction: Amid rising speculation, DK Shivakumar denied having any discussions with the Congress high command about replacing Siddaramaiah, saying he is in “no hurry” for any change.

Key Meeting: As per the ANI reports, Congress leaders will address the Karnataka leadership dispute in a November 30 strategy meeting with Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar can also travel to Delhi.

