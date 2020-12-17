Amid protests against reforms, lakhs of farmers express support for bills: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: A large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm bills, while a protest is ongoing against the reforms, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"While there is a protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar while addressing an ASSOCHAM session via video conferencing on Wednesday (December 16).

Meanwhile, Tomar told a gathering of farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (December 16), even as the farmers` protest in and around Delhi continued that, it is the Narendra Modi government, which followed the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission and declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various farm produces by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer.

"The Swaminathan Committee said that the MSP should be declared by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer. The Swaminathan Commission presented its recommendations to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006 but the decision was not taken.

But Modi government did the job of declaring MSP by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost," Tomar said while addressing a gathering at Kisan sammelan in Madhya Pradesh`s Gwalior district.

The rally was part of the BJP's farmer outreach programme amid continuing protests in and around Delhi by various farmer unions against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September.

Tomar said when attempts are being made to mislead and agitate the farmers of Punjab, you have gathered in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Ujjain and other places to support the farm laws.

I thank all of you."Ten organisations from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 14 and extended their support on three farm laws enacted by the government recently.

