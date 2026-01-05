Amid Protests And Trump’s Warning To Iran, India Issues Travel Advisory For Nationals

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Monday for Indian nationals and asked them to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice. This comes as Iran is witnessing major protests in several cities over the depreciation of the national currency rial.

"Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran," read an advisory issued by the MEA.

"Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so," the advisory added.

Trump's Warning To Iran

The clashes between the security personnel and protestors in Iran have led to several deaths in Iranian provinces. Meanwhile, earlier on Monday (Indian time), US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against using violence to suppress demonstrations.

He reportedly said that the US is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and would respond forcefully if the local authorities begin killing civilians.

Aboard Air Force One on his way back to the White House from Mar-a-Lago, the US President was asked about reports of protesters being killed in Iran and his earlier comments that the US was “locked and loaded.”

“We’ll take a look,” Trump said. “We’re watching it very closely.”

“If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” he said.

IANS reported that Trump did not specify what form a US response might take, nor did he outline any immediate military or economic measures. Meanwhile, the US has deployed considerable military assets in the region.

The US President had previously accused Iran of violently suppressing dissent during past waves of protests and has used economic sanctions and military deterrence as pressure tools.

(with IANS inputs)